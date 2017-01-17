Monroe wants the public to comment on medical marijuana Tuesday night

Light rain
File photo. (David McNew/Getty Images)
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) - People who live in Monroe will get a chance to weigh in on medical marijuana Tuesday night. The city is holding a public hearing during its regular city council meeting.
A new package of state laws allows for local control -- and cities can decide for themselves if they want to allow dispensaries and grow operations.
The hearing is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at city hall. The council only plans to take comments. No decisions will be made during the meeting.