Monroe wants the public to comment on medical marijuana Tuesday night

6:46 AM, Jan 17, 2017

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) - People who live in Monroe will get a chance to weigh in on medical marijuana Tuesday night. The city is holding a public hearing during its regular city council meeting.

A new package of state laws allows for local control -- and cities can decide for themselves if they want to allow dispensaries and grow operations.

The hearing is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at city hall. The council only plans to take comments. No decisions will be made during the meeting.

