More than 100 metro Detroit women heading to Washington for Women's March

(WXYZ) - As millions flooded the streets of Washignton DC for the inauguration of President Donald Trump, thousands more are heading to the nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington, happening Saturday.

In all, 175 women from metro Detroit hopped on buses Friday morning, headed to DC for the march.

"We're marching for women's rights, we're marching for religions, we're marching for freedom of speech," Marion Christiansen said.

Many woke up before sunrise to load their bags, signs and spirits.

"While I accept and trust our system the way it's set up, I'm not happy at all about the way women have been portrayed in the last campaign," Donna Fisher-Spencer said. "I want to make sure that Mr. Trump, who will be our president in a few hours understands that's it's not funny and it's not a joke and he needs to tone it down a little bit."

The march kicks off with a massive rally and long list of speakers, including America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Sclarett Johansson and filmmaker Michael Moore.

Karin Rosko organized the event locally, and said it's important that the march becomes a sisterhood to unite women across the country.

"What I'm looking forward to is what we're going to do when we get back. We've already been talking on our bus about all the actions we're going to take when we get back to Michigan to make sure this is not a one and done event," she said.

There are also marches happening in more than a dozen cities in Michigan. Visit womensmarch.com to learn more.