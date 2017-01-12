More than 80 pounds of suspected cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge

(WXYZ) - The Canada Border Services Agency and Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they have seized about 81 pounds of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge.

According to the CBSA, a man from Mississauga, Ontario driving a load of fruit arrived at the Ambassador Bridge on Dec. 26. The truck was referred for secondary examination.

During the exam, officers found 30 bricks of suspected cocaine concealed in the trailer. That amounted to 37 kilograms, which is equal to just over 81 pounds.

“This cocaine seizure shows that the CBSA’s efforts to stop drug smuggling are working," Rick Comerford with the CBSA said. "I am proud of our officers who are working hard to ensure our borders are not used for illegal activities.”

The driver was charged under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act with the importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In 2016, over 147 pounds (67 kilograms) of suspected cocaine was seized at the pots of entry in the southern Ontario region.