Detroit's Most Wanted Captured: Brandon McCauley suspected in multiple shootings

DETROIT (WXYZ) - 7 Action News has learned a Detroit's Most Wanted sought in a host of retaliation shootings has been captured.



Brandon McCauly was at the top of the US Marshals list of violent criminals as law enforcement feared what he’d do next. They said it was only a matter of time before McCauley kills again after hunting his victim all the way to West Virginia.

He was caught as a direct result of our story.



“Essentially this man brings a trail of wreckage behind him – he’s dangerous, he’s a killer, he will kill again,” US

Deputy Marshal Rob Watson said. “We need to get him off our streets and we need the public’s help.”



McCauley is accused of hunting down and killing 57-year-old Lawrence Sykes in February in Huntington, West Virginia.



“He knew exactly what he was doing when he traveled to Huntington, West Virginia and hunted the victim down and gunned him down in cold blood- shooting him multiple times in the head neck, chest,” Watson said.



But police say Sykes may not have been so innocent himself.



The trouble sparked in November in Highland Park when police say he killed a man in a drive by shooting.

McCauley is a Detroit native and he is believed to have fled home to hide from police.



“He will kill, he has killed, he will kill again and he will continue that life until he’s behind bars,” Watson said.



In addition to the murder, McCauley is a suspect in at least three other shootings.



The US Marshals Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team offered a reward to catch McCauley as quickly as possible before someone else dies. They also had a warning to anyone who knows where he is.



“If we find information that someone is concealing this person, they will face charges and they will be held accountable under the same guidelines as this person is facing- so if you’re hiding him out you could be facing life,” Watson said.



Brandon McCauley is 23 years old, he’s 5’5” to 5’7” and 150 pounds with a tattoo on the left side of his neck that says Brandon.