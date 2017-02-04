Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut" Hawthorne is wanted for a fatal shooting in Ohio

DETROIT (WXYZ) - This week the U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to find a man wanted for a shooting in Ohio, then coming home to hide in Detroit.

“Cornies Hawthorn is wanted by the Freemont police department out of Ohio,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said.

He’s one of ours, a Metro Detroit native, but the U.S. Marshals say Cornies Hawthorne is taking his violent ways across state lines. He’s accused in a shooting while visiting his girlfriend in Ohio.

“So while he is over there, visiting her, he decides to go rob – do an armed robbery,” Garcia said.

Garcia says Hawthorne wanted to get some quick cash.

“He encounters a female at home, he puts a gun to her head and demands money,” he said. “At that point, she’s home with her boyfriend and also three children.”

Garcia says the woman ran and hid in the closet, that’s when the robbery took a turn for the worst.

“Next thing you know she hears four to five gunshots and she runs out of the closet and sees the victim laying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head,” Garcia said.

Hawthorne is known to be on the east side of Detroit with ties to Harper Woods and Hamtramck.

“We know this guys from here, the Detroit area,” Garcia said. “We have information that he is here, we just need to find out exactly where he is at this point.”

Hawthorne is 22-years-old, 5’1” and 125 pounds. He’s known by the name “Peanut.”

As always the U.S. Marshals are offering a cash reward for any information leading to Hawthorne’s arrest.

You can call them 24/7 and remain anonymous at (313) 234-5656.