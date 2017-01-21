Detroit's Most Wanted: John Merriewether is wanted for shooting someone five times with a shotgun

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The U.S. Marshals are on the hunt for a man who has been on the run for more than a year and a half after shooting his victim five times.

The Marshals believe John Merriewether is still on Detroit’s west side - hiding under the radar.

It’s Merriewether's unpredictability and violent tendencies that have the marshals starting a whole new push to put him back behind bars.

“Not once, not twice but five times with a 12 gauge shotgun would have been horrifying for anybody,” says Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia.

It was an ambush attack. The U.S. Marshals say John Merriewether used a long gun – shooting a man five times.

“They knew each other, the victim knew the shooter,” says Garcia.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and remarkably survived. The shooting happened after an altercation between the victim and his children’s mother.

Police still don’t know why Merriewether launched into an attack.

AARON GARCIA- DEPUTY U.S. MARSHAL DFAT 11:05:03 ”They got in an argument, a pretty heated argument- verbal argument and out of nowhere John Merriewether comes out to end the argument, end the dispute and he pulls out a shotgun and shoots him 5 times,” says Garcia.

It happened on Detroit’s west side, familiar streets for Merriewether and the exact place the marshals think he’s still hiding out.

“We don’t think he has a lot of resources,” says Garcia. “We think he’s just kind of laying low under the radar and being helped by friends and family.”

Take a good look at John Merriewether. He’s 5’9” 175 pounds with a history of theft, drugs and violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Obviously Merriewether has a temper,” says Garcia. “He’s known to snap or explode. The next victim may not be as lucky.”

As always the U.S. Marshals are offering a cash reward for any information leading to Merriewether arrest.

You can call them anytime at 313-234-5656 and remain anonymous.