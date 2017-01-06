Detroit's Most Wanted: U.S. Marshals seek Jimmie Walker in Clarkston jewelry store robbery

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Clarkston jewelry store owner shot in an armed robbery, chased down his attackers catching one while one got away.

Police have now identified that second suspect who was brazen enough to storm into a family business and shoot the owner.

His name is Jimmie Walker and he’s no stranger to the law.

“This is supposed to be a happy time of year and the father and son are working late, working to make sure everything was in line for the next business week, because the holidays are right around the corner,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Justin Efthemiou said.

It was December 17 when police say 50-year-old Walker and Roy Genright stormed into the Clarkston Jewelry Outlet.

“Wearing the ski masks, they had the handguns, clearly visible, they ordered the father and son on the ground, started rifling through the jewelry store looking for anything of value,” he said.

The father, Daniel Chiappelli was shot in the back during the robbery. We spoke with his wife shortly after the traumatic ordeal.

“Wrestled with the assailant and tried to get the gun from him and he panicked and told the other guy to get in here and shoot this mother effer,” Tracy Chiappelli said.

But that didn’t stop his fight, as Walker and Genright took off with stolen cash, jewelry and a handgun, Chiappelli got into his car and followed them.

“The injured father jumped in his vehicle, pursued the robbers, ended up smashing into their vehicle and disabling it,” Efthemiou said.

Genright was arrested on the scene, but Walker got away. He’s 5-foot-9, 180 pounds and considered armed and dangerous.

“Walker really did a lot of forethought and intent on this crime and really took advantage of a small business, a family owned business. He took advantage of a family,” Efthemiou said.

The U.S. Marshals say it’s only a matter of time before he strikes again - with the help of his family, right here in Detroit.

“Walker is going to be very elusive and hard to catch, based on his ties to Detroit and his family members are hiding him,” Efthemiou said.

If you know where Jimmie Walker is,the U.S. Marshals are offering a cash reward for information leading to his capture.

You can call them anytime and remain anonymous at 313-234-5656.