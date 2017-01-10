MSP celebrate 100th anniversary with special edition patrol cars

Michigan State Police are gearing to celebrate the department's 100th anniversary.

They are getting a new look to mark the celebration.

The Michigan State Police fleet is getting 50 special edition black and gold patrol cars for their 100th anniversary.

Lt. Mike Shaw explained, "There will be some in Metro Detroit that you will see. Some of the troopers will be driving around in regular patrol."

The colors resemble one the department's first patrol cars, the 1937 Ford Model 74 seen here.

The new cars are 2016 Dodge Chargers and they will hit the road starting Wednesday.

State police used black and gold cars until 1954.

Each of the state police's 30 posts will get at least one 100th anniversary patrol car.

The cars were purchased as part of the department's annual fleet replacement.

The state police recently brought back the 1920's era black straw hats to also mark the anniversary.

The anniversary is April 19.