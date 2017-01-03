Nacho tortilla chips recalled over salmonella concern

(WXYZ) - Mikesell's Potato Chip Company is recalling 2.25 oz. bags of its "Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips" over a Salmonella concern.

The chips were distributed in three states including Michigan.

The affected products are 2.25 ounce bags marked with the UPC #071104005543 with a sell by date of FEB0216 and FEB1617.

Consumers are urged to return the items for a refund.

Symptoms of people infected with Salmonella can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

For more information, click here or call the company at 1-937-228-9400.