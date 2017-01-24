31 million tuned in for Donald Trump's inauguration

Cloudy
U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania (L) and daughter Tiffany watch during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. January 20, 2017.
Nielsen ratings show President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017 was viewed by nearly 31 million Americans.
Twelve networks aired live coverage from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Eastern. Most people watching were age 55 and older, Nielsen reported.
A chart issued by Nielsen shows Ronald Reagan's 1981 inauguration is the most watched in history.