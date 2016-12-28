5.9M earthquake strikes Japan

Eric Pfahler
8:21 AM, Dec 28, 2016
33 mins ago

A screen shot of the U.S. Geological Survey map of an earthquake that hit Japan. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit northeast of Daigo, Japan on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

The earthquake struck at 7:38 a.m. Eastern time, according to the USGS and had a depth of 10 kilometers. 

Daigo has a population of about 18,000 people. The earthquake hit about 18 kilometers north-northeast of the town.  A second earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.7 hit nearby Kitaibaraki. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top