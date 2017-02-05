Alec Baldwin back as President Trump on SNL

In a scathing skit that implied a comparison between Adolf Hitler and the sitting US president, Alec Baldwin appeared on "Saturday Night Live" last night playing President Donald Trump for the first time since the inauguration.

The skit was set in the Oval Office, as Baldwin's character called world leaders, a lampoon on Trump's recent calls to the leaders of Mexico and Australia. Baldwin's character was joined by a man portraying Trump adviser Steve Bannon in a Grim Reaper costume.

In Baldwin's call to Angela Merkel played by Kate McKinnon, the character exclaimed he was going to write a memoir akin to one written by Hitler as he came into power.

“One day, I’m going to write a memoir about this struggle and call it ‘My Struggle,’" Baldwin said. “What would that be in German, Angela?”

Baldwin's Trump made calls to Malcolm Turnbull and Enrique Pena Nieto. During the calls, Baldwin's Trump made reference to a number of headlines in the last week, which included a made-up reference to a Bowling Green massacre, Trump's statement on civil rights icon Fredrick Douglass and a White House statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day that did not mention Jewish struggles.

As of Sunday morning, the real Trump has not commented on the Saturday Night Live skit.