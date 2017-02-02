Alt-right leader Milo Yiannopoulos starts scholarship only for white men

(CNN) -- Breitbart editor and occasional person you see on TV, Milo Yiannopoulos, has officially opened up a college scholarship exclusively for young white men.

According to the scholarship's website, The Privilege Grant "is available exclusively to white men" who want to pursue college "on equal footing with their female, queer and ethnic minority classmates."

Applications for the grant opened on January 31st, and each grant is in the amount of $2,500.

The grant has been in the works since January 2016. Some early literature about the scholarship described it as for "straight white American men," although the updated site doesn't seem to mention anything about sexuality. (Yiannopoulos is gay, but has long voiced an opposition for LGBT rights. In 2014, he penned an article for Brietbart entitled "I'm sooo Bored of Being Gay" in which he claims he chose to be gay and benefits from his identity more than straight men. )

Reaction to the scholarship has been unsurprising. Why even post tweets to show that people are mad about it? You know they are (although some people on Twitter have also expressed their excitement about it as well).

In related news, Yiannopoulos had to cancel the UC Berkeley stop of his "Dangerous [F----t]" speaking tour when protests at the university turned violent. Reports from the university blamed "150 masked agitators" who disturbed an otherwise peaceful demonstration from students angry at Yiannopoulous' messages.