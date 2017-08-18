Tillerson: American killed in Barcelona attack

The Spanish region of Catalonia has been rattled by two terror attacks and an explosion over three days, in what authorities are treating as a trio of linked incidents.

Three men have been arrested, but the driver of the deadliest attack -- a van ramming in Barcelona, more than a dozen -- is still at large. A fourth person has been arrested, but the role the person played has not been identified, the Associated Press reported. Police confirmed a 14th person has died, according to AP.

Of the men arrested, one is Moroccan and another is from Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, Reuters reports.

Here's what we know so far:

Friday: Cambrils

- One American was killed in the terror attacks, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

- In the early hours of Friday morning, five armed attackers drive through a crowd of people in the town of Cambrils, 75 miles southwest of Barcelona.

- One person killed and six others injured, including one police officer.

- Police engage in a shootout with the attackers and kill all five.

- The attackers were wearing fake suicide belts.

- A 14th person was confirmed dead.

- One of the victims has been identified as Bruno Gulotta, an Italian father of two.

- A fourth person was arrested.

- A Catalan police official said that one officer killed four of the suspects in the Cambrils attack, according to AP.

Thursday: Barcelona

- A white van plows into pedestrians at around 5 p.m. on Las Ramblas, the city's busiest tourist promenade.

- At least 13 people are killed and more than 100 injured in the country's deadliest attack since the 2004 Madrid bombings.

- The driver of the van flees on foot and is believed to be still at large.

- People from at least 24 countries are among the injured, according to officials. A Belgian is among the 13 people dead.

- A second van, believed to be linked to the Barcelona van, is found in Vic, a town 43 miles from Barcelona, Reuters reported.

- A driver runs over two police officers at a security checkpoint, causing them minor injuries. It is unclear whether this is terrorism-related.

- Two suspects are arrested in the towns of Ripoll and Alcanar, but neither are the driver of the Barcelona van.

- ISIS claims the Barcelona attack through its media wing, but offers no evidence supporting the claim.

Wednesday: Alcanar

- Just after 11 p.m., the fire brigade is alerted to an explosion in a house in Alcanar, a city about 100 miles southwest of Barcelona.

- One person is confirmed killed and seven others are injured.

- Officials have not confirmed the cause of the explosion.

- Police say the victim killed is a Spanish national and was not on police radar.

- Officials say the house collapsed completely and caused serious damage to the façade of the house next door.

- Of the three people arrested so far, one was detained in Alcanar and the other two in Ripoll.