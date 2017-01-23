Deadly shooting in San Antonio mall

A deadly shooting has happened in a mall in San Antonio, Texas.

KABB reports that a good Samaritan was shot and killed trying to stop a robbery that involved two suspects. Others were injured after the shooting, which happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Another man then shot and wounded one robber with a licensed concealed weapon. That suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The other suspect fled the scene.

A shopper told the station people quickly left the scene after six shots were heard. People were then asked to stay inside the mall as "shelter in place."

This story is developing.

