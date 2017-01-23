Florida high school closed Monday for 'apparent tornado damage'

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - The Palm Beach County School District in Florida said William T. Dwyer High School is closed Monday for "apparent tornado damage." All other public schools are open.

The school district is asking that teachers and staff not come to school, saying the campus is not secure or safe.

Storm debris, including roofing material, siding and plywood, was scattered around the school.

Part of a bleacher was blown into the median on a nearby road adjacent to the school's baseball field.

A portion of the fence was damaged at the field with substantial debris strewn on the field.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado hit the area.

The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, a private school, is also closed Monday for storm damage.

Incredible! take a look at some of the damage behind Dwyer HS in PBG from this morning's storms. Debris covers the baseball field. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/BOVnS8BX1p — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) January 23, 2017

IMPORTANT- William T. Dwyer HS is CLOSED today - apparent tornado damage. ALL OTHER DISTRICT SCHOOLS are open for regular schedules — PBCSD (@pbcsd) January 23, 2017