Couple dead after jumping from parking garage

Mostly cloudy
HI: 19°
LO: 9°
HI: 21°
LO: 8°
HI: 23°
The couple has been identified as 63-year-old Emi Yamasaki and 63-year-old Gles Yamasaki from Henderson. Mahsa Saeidi reports.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A couple has been identified after fatally jumping from the Silverton hotel-casino parking garage in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.
The victims are 63-year-old Emi Yamasaki and 63-year-old Glen Yamasaki from Henderson.
Police said the couple parked on the upper level and exited the car. They then climbed onto the border wall together and jumped to the ground.
They died as a result of their injuries.