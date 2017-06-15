Eyewitness captures video of shootout at GOP baseball practice

Noah Nathan happened to be walking his dog Wednesday morning near the Alexandria, Virginia park where several dozen members of Congress were targeted by an Illinois gunman, and videotaped the shootout between the gunman and Capitol Police.

Nathan told NBC News he knew the GOP congressional baseball team was being targeted because the squad practices at the field "all the time."

"We knew they were here and we knew who they were,” Nathan said. “We didn’t think some crazy person was going to come shoot them."

During the five-minute video, you can see members of the GOP baseball team scurrying for cover.

About three minutes into the video, you can hear several people yelling "stay down." Shots rang out for more than four minutes in Nathan's video.

As the video ended, you can see several people rushing to the aid of one of the victims who was wounded in the baseball infield.

Four victims were wounded in Wednesday's attack, including GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Scalise was listed as in crticial condition in the hospital.

James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was the alleged shooter, and was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.