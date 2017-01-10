Fort Lauderdale airport finds little girl's stuffed animal lost during shooting chaos

High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 3:44AM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A family is feeling relieved today knowing that a stuffed animal they lost during a deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week has been found.
The stuffed animal, belonging to a little girl, went missing amidst the chaos Friday.
The girl's mother, Kim Lariviere, tweeted at the Broward Sheriff's Office on Monday, asking for help finding it.