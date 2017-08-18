'Game of Thrones' star asks fans to stop buying huskies after increase in abandonment

When a movie or TV show gets as popular as "Game of Thrones," people adopt some of its trends — including animals the show made popular. But  spoiler alert : That's not always good for the animals. Siberian huskies have reportedly become quite popular as the closest possible stand in for direwolves, the fluffy yet ferocious symbols of House Stark. A charity in the U.K. linked the popularity of "Game of Thrones" to a  700 percent increase  in abandoned huskies in the country. So now one of the show's stars, Peter Dinklage, is  teaming up with PETA  to encourage "Game of Thrones" fans not to go out and get the fluffy dogs on a whim. SEE MORE: Bookies Give Odds For What Will Happen In 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 He said: "Shelters are reporting that huskies are being abandoned, as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse. … If you're going to bring a dog into your family, make sure you're prepared for such a tremendous responsibility." The American Kennel Club says huskies are very energetic and need  lots of exercise . Their thick coats also require frequent brushing, and some pet owners just aren't up to the task. This is an unfortunate trend in entertainment — people fall in love with on-screen animals and want to adopt their own. But they aren't always able or willing to care for those animals. After films like "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" and "101 Dalmatians" came out, the featured dog breeds saw increased interest, but many of the dogs were abandoned. Here's hoping "Game of Thrones" fans don't decide to start adopting dragons next. Trending stories at Newsy.com Can The MoviePass Model Of Unlimited Tickets For $10 Per Month Last? Police Arrest 4 In Connection With 'Game Of Thrones' Leak Looking Back To Look Ahead: A New LA Riot Doc Uncovers A Hidden Past

Fans have been buying and adopting the dogs because they look like the fictional direwolves on the fantasy drama, ABC News reported.

Jodie Simard, executive director of Wagging Tails Rescue in Las Vegas, told Las Vegas’ KTNV that her rescue facility as seen a “huge increase in the amount of huskies surrendered” in the past six months.

Huskies are a very high-energy breed, she said, and they can get bored and become destructive if they aren’t properly exercised.

“Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, wrote in a statement released by PETA that fans should not bring huskies home unless they are prepared for a “tremendous responsibility.”

“Please, to all of Game of Thrones’ many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves’ huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies,” Dinklage said in a news release.

“Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned — as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs.”

Simard said she understands why fans want to adopt huskies, but she wants people to do their research on what the breed needs before they decide to bring one home.

“Really look at what it takes to provide the dog everything they need so that you don’t end up frustrated and the dog doesn’t end up homeless,” she said.

