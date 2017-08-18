'Game of Thrones' star asks fans to stop buying huskies after increase in abandonment

A star from the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” has asked fans to stop adopting huskies.

Fans have been buying and adopting the dogs because they look like the fictional direwolves on the fantasy drama, ABC News reported.

Jodie Simard, executive director of Wagging Tails Rescue in Las Vegas, told Las Vegas’ KTNV that her rescue facility as seen a “huge increase in the amount of huskies surrendered” in the past six months.

Huskies are a very high-energy breed, she said, and they can get bored and become destructive if they aren’t properly exercised.

“Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, wrote in a statement released by PETA that fans should not bring huskies home unless they are prepared for a “tremendous responsibility.”

“Please, to all of Game of Thrones’ many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves’ huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies,” Dinklage said in a news release.

“Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned — as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs.”

Simard said she understands why fans want to adopt huskies, but she wants people to do their research on what the breed needs before they decide to bring one home.

“Really look at what it takes to provide the dog everything they need so that you don’t end up frustrated and the dog doesn’t end up homeless,” she said.