Grandma's search history was so polite that Google took notice
Mina Abgoon
10:45 PM, Jan 11, 2017
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
You think you have a cute grandma?
One grandmother in England was so polite with her Google searches, that when her grandson found out, he had to share them with the world.
A photo of the grandmother's Google search, posted on Twitter, shows “please” and “thank you” stated before the question.
The tweet blew up online so quickly that even Google took notice. Check out the interesting story below.
Read Full Story