California girl wore Ku Klux Klan-style hood to high school, district says

Girl got 'negative feedback' from other students

Zuriel Loving
5:13 PM, Feb 3, 2017
3 hours ago

Many students glad the student was disciplined for wearing the hood.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) - Staff at California's Kern High School District are investigating after a female student was seen wearing a white Ku Klux Klan-style hood at school this week.

The student, pictured above, appears to be wearing a hood in the style of the KKK. Students shared that the girl was wearing the hood during lunch, and she received negative feedback from other students.

At least one student has been suspended in relation to this incident.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top