The hospital caring for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot by a gunman during a Republican congressional charity baseball game practice today, says he is in critical condition.

Scalise was one of four people shot by James Hodgkinson early Wednesday. Hodgkinson, who is from Illinois, is dead.

"Authorities are continuing to investigate the crime and the assailant has now died from his injuries," President Donald Trump said from the White House Wednesday morning.

Late on Wednesday, he remained in critical condition after a second procedure. An official said Scalise will still need additional surgeries in the coming days.

Also shot were a congressional staffer and members of the Capitol police force.

Scalise, the third ranking member of House Republican leadership as the majority whip, appeared to have been shot in the hip, Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN. A congressional staffer, Zach Barth, was also injured. Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods who sometimes practices with the team, was also identified as one of the victims, and Sen. Jeff Flake said Mika was the most seriously injured. House Speaker Paul Ryan also identified two members of the Capitol Police who were injured, Krystal Griner and David Bailey.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Scalise was in critical condition, according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. A statement from Scalise's office released earlier Wednesday morning said Scalise was undergoing surgery.

Lawmakers who were there described a chaotic scene, with many members of the congressional GOP baseball team huddled in a dugout while Capitol police who were part of Scalise's security detail and local Alexandria police engaged in a shoot-out with Hodgkinson. Congressional and law enforcement sources described it as a "deliberate attack."

Later, House Republican and Democratic leaders called for unity and praised the police, while Trump in an address from the White House said that the prayers of the nation and world are with Scalise.

"Congressman Scalise is a friend, and a very good friend," Trump said. "He's a patriot. And he's a fighter. He will recover from this assault -- and Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers not only of the entire city behind you, but of an entire nation, and frankly the entire world. America is praying for you and America is praying for all of the victims of this terrible shooting."

Members practicing for traditional baseball game

Members of Congress were practicing for a game that was scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Arizona, said the game will still go on as scheduled. The annual game has been played since 1909, and McSally said lawmakers applauded the announcement at an all-members meeting.

In a statement, Texas Rep. Roger Williams, one of the team's coaches, said one of his staff members, legislative correspondent Zack Barth, was shot during the incident and is receiving medical attention. Williams tweeted Barth was "receiving medical attention but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery."

The Capitol Police officers who were injured are "in good condition and have not suffered any life-threatening injuries at this point," Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said at a news conference.