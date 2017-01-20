Inauguration Day 2017: See photos from around Washington, D.C.

Light fog
HI: 44°
LO: 34°
HI: 49°
LO: 36°
HI: 50°
LO: 39°
Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald J. Trump is taking the presidential oath of office today, Jan. 20. Events are taking place at the U.S. Capitol.
The new president was honored with a Make America Great Again celebration at Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening.
GALLERY: See photos taken at inauguration events throughout Washington
GALLERY: See photos from the welcome rally at the Lincoln Memorial