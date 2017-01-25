It's a first: Snickers to air live Super Bowl ad

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- In a first for the Super Bowl, Snickers is running a live commercial this year.

The ad, starring actor Adam Driver, will be broadcast on February 5 during the most-watched live TV event in the U.S.

Driver played Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and was part of a love triangle in the HBO series "Girls."

Snickers wouldn't say what the commercial will be about, but it did drop some hints in four teaser videos posted to YouTube. It seems there will be a western theme, some type of showdown, a dead cowboy and stunt horses.

This is the sixth Super Bowl to feature Snickers ads -- past commercials starred actors Betty White, Willem Dafoe and Danny Trejo.

This year's 30-second ad will air during the first commercial break in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI.

Snickers will also have a 36-hour livestream from the commercial set, which will run from 12 pm ET on Feb. 2 until midnight on Feb. 3. The livestream will feature appearances by celebrities and social media personalities.

"Every year we challenge ourselves to find new ways to satisfy our fans' hunger for entertainment by delivering something new and breakthrough, and there is no better way than being the first to have a Super Bowl live ad," said Snickers brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick.

