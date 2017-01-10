High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 3:44AM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Jury deliberations begin in Charleston shooter sentencing trial
CNN
1:46 PM, Jan 10, 2017
(CNN) -- A jury has begun deliberations in the penalty phase of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof's trial. Jurors must decide whether Roof gets a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Roof, an avowed white supremacist, killed nine people at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in June 2015.