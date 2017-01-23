Madonna defends anti-Donald Trump speech

Attempting to defuse critique surrounding a controversial speech she delivered, singer Madonna on Sunday took to social media.

On Instagram, Madonna tried to clarify her remarks during a profanity-laced speech in which she said she “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

The speech garnered backlash from Donald Trump supporters and opponents alike.

“I am not a violent person,” Madonna subsequently wrote on Instagram. “I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

She continued, “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things—one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

She ended the statement with, “It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting ‘we choose love.’”

Read Madonna’s full statement below.