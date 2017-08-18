Maryland man tries to kill lice by lighting house on fire, is arrested for arson

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - An attempt to get rid of an annoying pest landed a Rockville, Maryland man in handcuffs.

Raymundo Ravelo, 54, is accused of trying to set his rental home on fire in order to kill lice.

Ravelo said he'd tried chemicals and powders, but they didn't work. Police said he couldn't afford a professional exterminator, so he got drunk and allegedly poured gasoline around his rental home.

When his family asked what he was doing, Ravelo said he was going to set it on fire and quote "let it burn a bit."

He was arrested for attempted arson and could face 40 years in prison.