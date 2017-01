Orlando officer shot and killed; manhunt underway

(CNN) -- An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.

"The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today," OPD tweeted along with video of the officer's flag-draped casket. "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words."

Orlando police identified the officer as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Markeith Loyd.

At least 17 nearby schools are on lockdown as the suspect remains on the loose, officials said.

A sheriff said a deputy sheriff was killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for the suspect, according to The Associated Press.

A witness told CNN affiliate WFTV the shooting happened at a Walmart, and the gunman was wearing a security uniform.

"He walked by me, had a security vest and everything," witness James Herman told WFTV.

"I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down."

Herman said the man continued to shoot behind him as he was running from the scene.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, wkd dayshift patrol, will be missed beyond words. She always had a smile/high five 4 every/kid she came across. pic.twitter.com/XUp1Z2RcFY — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.