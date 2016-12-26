Mayor declares state of emergency in Fraser after sinkhole threatens homes

Right now, there is discussion about sewerage being re-directed into the Clinton River near Clinton River Rd. and Garfield in Clinton Township. Crews are setting up pipes just in case.
According to the township supervisor, significant rainfall could trigger this, and it is the only way to avoid backup into people's basements. The possible re-direction is being done in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
People are being urged to avoid this area for their own safety.