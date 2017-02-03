McDonald's will now add chocolate to your Shamrock Shake

For some, it isn’t Spring until they get their Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s. But this year, the burger chain is offering more variety to the annual favorite.

In addition to the traditional mint-flavored original Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s is also offering a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Hot Chocolate and Shamrock Mocha Coffee.

The Shamrock Shakes aren’t the only McDonald’s classic the restaurant has tweaked. In late January, the chain released two variations on its classic Big Mac sandwich: The smaller Mac Jr. and the larger Grand Mac.

A friend once told me Shamrock Shakes taste "green." This year taste chocolatey green. https://t.co/zAUcQ2HcGi pic.twitter.com/fA2USm5RjL — Elizabeth Held (@ElizabethHeld) February 3, 2017

The expanded line of Shamrock drinks will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.