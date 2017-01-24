Minnesota Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton is recovering after he collapsed Monday night while delivering his State of State speech.

KMSP-TV reports that Dayton had been speaking at the podium for more than 40 minutes when the incident occurred.

He was reportedly about to make an offer of a new public health care option when he paused for a moment, took a sip of water and then began slumping on the lectern (see it below).

House Speaker Kurt Daudt quickly adjourned the address, which was a joint session of the House and Senate.

Daudt told reporters that Dayton, who eventually stood back up and was escorted out, is walking around and appears to be fine. CNN reports that Dayton is back at home following the ordeal.