Minnesota Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton is recovering after he collapsed Monday night while delivering his State of State speech.
House Speaker Kurt Daudt quickly adjourned the address, which was a joint session of the House and Senate.
Spkr Kurt Daudt says Gov Dayton appears to be fine and wishes him a speedy recovery after collapsing during State of the State address. pic.twitter.com/Z1isjJs0sT— Timothy Blotz (@TimBlotzFOX9) January 24, 2017
I'm with my dad now and he's doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern.— Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017
