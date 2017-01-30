More people facing questions at Detroit border after executive order

(WXYZ) - We do not have firm numbers how many people have been denied access into the U.S., or delayed, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigrants from seven countries.

Questions to Homeland Security officials in Detroit were diverted to the regional office in Chicago. A spokesperson there said to call the White House, but no one called us back Last week it was reported the Trump Administration told US agencies they could not talk with the media.

We do know more people faced more questions as they used the busiest border between Canada and the United States here in Detroit.

We know that two swearing in ceremonies were held in Detroit this morning, but we don't know whether anyone was denied citizenship at the last minute since the Trump order was signed on Friday.

Michigan has the largest Arab American population in the United States.

One Canadian, who is a member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament, Lisa Gretzky, told 7 Action News Investigator Jim Kiertzner that she's willing to help anyone with trouble and she disagrees with Trump's action.

One Wayne State University student, Wissam Farooqui, who is Muslim and living in Canada, tells Action News that he was asked more questions this morning including which country his parents were born in before he was allowed into Detroit.

Still many who voted for Trump say his ban is needed. Constantine Loupes of Macomb Township said, "I think its a great idea. I think its long overdue."