Over the top? NFL to fine players involved in Vegas arm wrestling tournament

The NFL is often teased for being the "No Fun League" and with their recent actions, it's getting harder to defend the league.



The latest example shows the NFL coming down hard on a few current players for competing in a Las Vegas-based arm wrestling tournament at the MGM Grand hotel-casino.



Logic would state that the NFL is concerned about their athletes getting hurt during a meaningless competition, but that isn't the case. Instead, the NFL states that the event is in violation of its gambling policy.



This is the same organization that had no problem approving a franchise moving to a Las Vegas strip location. The players happen to be on the losing end of that battle in this case.



ESPN reports that more than 30 current and former players took place in the event.



"Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison and retired running back Marshawn Lynch. Additionally, Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Navarro Bowman and Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King were reportedly participants in the big event," said ESPN’s David Purdum.



NFL.com's Ian Rapoport followed up on the news and reported that the NFL plans to fine all current athletes for their role in the tournament.

The current players who participated in the arm wrestling event at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino violated @NFL policy & will be fined, per source — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2017



Players can't do much about the ruling, but it'll be interesting to see if this becomes a bigger issue during the next collective bargaining negotiations.