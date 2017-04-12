INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - One person died and four others were injured in an explosion at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri.

A statement from Joint Munitions Command said that the four people who were injured were evaluated at the scene and refused further treatment.

The explosion was in a primer mixing cell.

The Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has determined the area is safe and an investigation is ongoing.

"Making ammunition is dangerous work, and our employees risk their lives to protect our men and women in uniform," Lt. Col. Eric Dennis said. "This is a sacrifice they make to support our country, and I am humbled by the ultimate sacrifice this employee made today."

Lake City Ammunition Plant is a U.S. government-owned facility that manufactures and tests small caliber ammunition for the Army and operates for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

There was also an explosion at this plant in March 2011. Six people were injured in that incident. A worker told 41 Action News in 2011 the explosion happened where powder is loaded into bullets.