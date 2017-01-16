Video of huge gator in Florida goes viral

Kelly Bazzle
8:53 AM, Jan 16, 2017
12:05 PM, Jan 16, 2017

A video taken by Kim Joiner of a HUGE gator is going viral on Facebook right now.

WFTS

A video taken by Kim Joiner of a HUGE gator is going viral on Facebook right now.

WFTS

Courtesy: Kristi and Sean Buckley

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKELAND, Fla. - A video taken by Kim Joiner of a HUGE gator is going viral on Facebook right now. 

Joiner took the video at Circle B in Lakeland, Florida Sunday.. She posted the video to the Circle B Bar Reserve - Polk Nature Discovery Center Facebook page on Sunday. 

The gator is gigantic and it is all the talk online. See for yourself in the video below: 

 

 

 

Ever since the video was posted on Facebook, Circle B has filled up with people searching for the massive reptile. The parking lot is packed with people trying to catch a glimpse of the big guy. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top