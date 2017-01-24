2017 Oscars nominations announced

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards — aka the Oscars — were announced on Tuesday.

Take a look below at the major categories and the movies, filmmakers and actors who could win them.

BEST PICTURE

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea")

Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge")

Ryan Gosling ("La La Land")

Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic")

Denzel Washington ("Fences")

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert ("Elle")

Ruth Negga ("Loving")

Natalie Portman ("Jackie")

Emma Stone ("La La Land")

Meryl Streep ("Florence Foster Jenkins")

RELATED: 2017 Oscar nominees photo gallery

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight")

Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water")

Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea")

Dev Patel ("Lion")

Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals")

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis ("Fences")

Naomie Harris ("Moonlight")

Nicole Kidman ("Lion")

Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures")

Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea")

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Courgette"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

BEST DIRECTING

"Arrival" (Denis Villeneuve)

"Hacksaw Ridge" (Mel Gibson)

"La La Land" (Damien Chazelle)

"Manchester by the Sea" (Kenneth Lonergan)

"Moonlight" (Barry Jenkins)

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

"O.J.: Made in America"

"13th"

BEST WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

"Arrival" (Eric Heisserer)

"Fences" (August Wilson)

"Hidden Figures" (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

"Lion" (Luke Davies)

"Moonlight" (Barry Jenkins)

BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

"Hell or High Water" (Taylor Sheridan)

"La La Land" (Damien Chazelle)

"The Lobster" (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou)

"Manchester by the Sea" (Kenneth Lonergan)

"20th Century Women" (Mike Mills)

Read the full list of nominees here.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars on Feb. 26.