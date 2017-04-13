Phish drummer running for office in Maine

Phish drummer Jon Fishman is running for office in Lincolnville, Maine.

Fishman returned signed petitions for nomination to try to get on the June ballot for an open seat on the Board of Selectman in Lincolnville, according to The Associated Press.

Getting involved in public service is not new for the Fishman family.

His wife, Briar Fishman, serves on the local school board. The couple has five children.