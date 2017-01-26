Quiz: Test your Black History Month knowledge

The past year has been big for black history milestones. The first black president of the United States served his final year, and the country witnessed the Black Lives Matter movement gain momentum.

To help tell the stories of black history, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture opened its doors in the fall of 2016. It is the only national museum focused exclusively on black history and culture.

If you can't see it in person (it's located in Washington D.C.), it's website is a good way to see some of what the museum about.

In February, the nation celebrates Black History Month. Take our quiz and find out how much you know.