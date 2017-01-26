Quiz: Test your Black History Month knowledge

Mina Abgoon
4:02 AM, Jan 26, 2017
2 hours ago

President Barack Obama and four generations of the Bonner family, who are descendants of slaves, stand together to have their picture taken after ringing the First Baptist Church Bell to officially open the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, USA, 24 September 2016. 

Astrid Riecken
Copyright Getty Images

The past year has been big for black history milestones. The first black president of the United States served his final year, and the country witnessed the Black Lives Matter movement gain momentum.

To help tell the stories of black history, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture opened its doors in the fall of 2016. It is the only national museum focused exclusively on black history and culture.

If you can't see it in person (it's located in Washington D.C.), it's website is a good way to see some of what the museum about.

In February, the nation celebrates Black History Month. Take our quiz and find out how much you know.

