Sinkhole swallows truck weighing 55,000 pounds

There were some scary moments for the driver of a large truck near Atlanta Tuesday.

The driver was parked outside an auto shop in Hall County, Georgia when a sinkhole opened up, causing a 55,000 pound truck to fall in it.

The truck was carrying 1,600 gallons of water.

Authorities plan to pump the water out of the vehicle, making it lighter and easier to lift out of the hole.

All of the vehicle's diesel fuel has been pumped out and cleaned.

No one was hurt.

