Tom Cruise injured on 'Mission: Impossible 6' set

Production on the latest installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is on hold as star Tom Cruise recovers from an ankle injury sustained on set, the film's studio confirms to CNN.

"During production on the latest 'Mission: Impossible' film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt," Paramount said in a statement to CNN.

They added that filming will "go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery," but that the movie is still on track for its original release date -- July 27, 2018.

"Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer," the statement added.

Director Christopher McQuarrie added on Twitter on Wednesday that the star was "on the mend."

TMZ was the first to report Cruise's injury over the weekend after it obtained a video from the movie's London set showing the star limping after performing a stunt leap onto a building.

Representatives for Cruise have not returned CNN's request for further comment.

The star, 55, will next been seen in "American Made," an action film from director Doug Liman about a pilot who works for the CIA.

The film opens September 29.