Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraud
CNN
7:32 AM, Jan 25, 2017
President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for "a major investigation" into voter fraud, following criticism his administration faced for comments the President made earlier this week alleging millions of illegal votes during the general election, without citing any evidence.
I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....