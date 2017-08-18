Trump elevates status of Unified Combatant Command focused on cyberspace operations

President Donald Trump said a Unified Combatant Command will strengthen the United States' cyberspace operations "and create more opportunities to improve our nation's defense."

In a statement from the White House press office, Trump said the "United States Cyber Command's elevation will also help streamline command and control of time-sensitive cyberspace operations by consolidating them under a single commander with authorities commensurate with the importance of such operations.

"Elevation will also ensure that critical cyberspace operations are adequately funded," he said.

"Through United States Cyber Command, we will tackle our cyberspace challenges in coordination with like-minded allies and partners as we strive to respond rapidly to evolving cyberspace security threats and opportunities globally," the White House statement said.