Typical cat unimpressed by owner's affection

Mina Abgoon
1:07 AM, Jan 13, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Is this Grumpy Cat's brother or something?
 
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a cat's hilarious reaction after its owner lovingly pets it. Check out the feline’s “death glare” as it continues to have its head massaged.
 
Ironically, it’s just this type of behavior that makes us love cats even more.

 

