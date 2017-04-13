Unique ballpark eats go way past hot dogs

Sure, every baseball stadium in the country still serves hot dogs and Cracker Jacks, but what about kielbasa Reuben sandwiches?

Ballparks in America are engaged in a culinary arms race to start the 2017 season, with stadiums serving up meals that go way beyond the standard fare. The kielbasa Reuben sandwich is being sold at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and features beer braised kielbasa, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house sauce, served on locally baked thick cut marble rye.

Fans of SPAM can visit Minute Made Park in Houston for a SPAM grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast.

Boston's Fenway Park has a few lobster options. You can enjoy a surf and turf kebab during a Rex Sox game, or consume a lobster melt.

Of course Maryland is famous for its crab, so it is only fitting that the Oriole dog has crabmeat and macaroni and cheese on top of a hot dog.

Looking for a treat? Citi Field in New York has a s'mores bacon on a stick. Yes, it is a slice of thick-cut bacon topped with chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows on a stick.

Here are some other random samplings from MLB parks:

At @tigers games: Coney Island Pizza with hot dog & mustard pic.twitter.com/gkiPhh9RGn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 30, 2017

@Braves worth the travel for the Burgerizza this is is what beauty looks like! pic.twitter.com/vUwimUfn6e — ESPN 1027 (@ESPNRadio1027) March 29, 2017

The Choomongous, $26 at Texas Rangers games in Arlington. 2'. They showed a dude eating his own today at the game. pic.twitter.com/zCsqPKh3YE — the henrys (@don_rooke) October 13, 2015

