(CNN) -- Virginia on Wednesday evening executed death row inmate Ricky Gray via lethal injection for the killing of a family of four in 2006.

Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. ET, said Lisa Kinney, communications director for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Virginia executes Ricky Gray for Virginia family murders https://t.co/9lVgVkrI7Q pic.twitter.com/irQQE4ae4J — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 19, 2017

When asked whether he had any last words, Gray said, "Nope."

