Walt Disney World erecting sculpture to honor boy killed by alligator

The lighthouse was chosen to represent him because it's the logo for the Lane Thomas Foundation, the charity set up by Graves's family following his death. The Lane Thomas Foundation aims to give financial support for families with kids who need organ transplants in Omaha, Nebraska.
"We've commissioned an original sculpture of the lighthouse the foundation uses as a symbol of love and hope, to be installed on our property this summer," said Walt Disney World Resort President George Kalogridis in a statement, according to WFTV.
Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.