WATCH REPLAY: 2017 Scripps Howard Awards given to the very best in journalism

CINCINNATI, Ohio - There was some really great journalism last year: Reporters dug deep to inform the public, and the Scripps Howard Foundation is rewarding them today.

Awards are being handed out to reporters and media entities who uncovered big stories: One revealed a national problem of sexual abuse involving doctors. Another did some really thorough reporting on last year's presidential election.

The awards show was Wednesday evening at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati, Ohio, where The E.W. Scripps Company is headquartered.

"Doctors and Sex Abuse" (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Alec MacGillis covers the 2016 presidential election (ProPublica)

"Special Education, Denied" (Houston Chronicle)

Photos: "Slaughter in the Philippines" (The New York Times)

Stephen Henderson's opinion pieces (Detroit Free Press)

