WATCH LIVE: 2017 Scripps Howard Awards given to the very best in journalism

Left: Mourners hug after the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, California. Top right: Protests occur following the release of The Panama Papers. Bottom right: Prescription painkiller addiction is high in West Virginia. Bottom, middle: President Donald Trump was elected in November 2016.
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There was some really great journalism last year: Reporters dug deep to inform the public, and the Scripps Howard Foundation is rewarding them today.
Awards are being handed out to reporters and media entities who uncovered big stories: One revealed a national problem of sexual abuse involving doctors. Another did some really thorough reporting on last year's presidential election.
The awards show begins at 7 p.m. EDT at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati, Ohio, where The E.W. Scripps Company is headquartered.
"Doctors and Sex Abuse" (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Alec MacGillis covers the 2016 presidential election (ProPublica)
"Special Education, Denied" (Houston Chronicle)
Photos: "Slaughter in the Philippines" (The New York Times)
Stephen Henderson's opinion pieces (Detroit Free Press)
See who else was awarded by the Scripps Howard Foundation here.