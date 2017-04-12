WATCH LIVE: 2017 Scripps Howard Awards given to the very best in journalism

CINCINNATI, Ohio - There was some really great journalism last year: Reporters dug deep to inform the public, and the Scripps Howard Foundation is rewarding them today.

Awards are being handed out to reporters and media entities who uncovered big stories: One revealed a national problem of sexual abuse involving doctors. Another did some really thorough reporting on last year's presidential election.

The awards show begins at 7 p.m. EDT at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati, Ohio, where The E.W. Scripps Company is headquartered.

"Doctors and Sex Abuse" (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Alec MacGillis covers the 2016 presidential election (ProPublica)

"Special Education, Denied" (Houston Chronicle)

Photos: "Slaughter in the Philippines" (The New York Times)

Stephen Henderson's opinion pieces (Detroit Free Press)

See who else was awarded by the Scripps Howard Foundation here.