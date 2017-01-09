WXYZ
Winners list: 74th Golden Globe Awards
Mina Abgoon
10:05 PM, Jan 8, 2017
10 mins ago
Stunning looks dominated Sunday night’s red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, but fashion unfortunately wouldn’t win an award.
Gallery: 74th Golden Globe Awards red carpet, awards show
That’s can only be accomplished with raw talent -- something apparently abundant in the cast and crew of the motion picture "La La Land," which picked up several awards Sunday night.
From “best actor” in a drama to “best original song,” below is a complete winners list of the awards ceremony, courtesy of
Billboard
.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion picture)
Mahershala Ali -- Moonlight
Jeff Bridges -- Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg -- Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel -- Lion
Aaron Taylor Johnson -- Nocturnal Animals -- WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama
Rami Malek -- Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk -- Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys -- The Americans
Liev Schreiber -- Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton -- Goliath -- WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom -- My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus -- Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker -- Divorce
Gina Rodriguez -- Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross -- Black-ish -- WINNER
Issa Rae -- Insecure
Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Atlanta -- WINNER
Black-Ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman -- American Crime
Riley Keough -- The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story -- WINNER
Charlotte Rampling -- London Spy
Kerry Washington -- Confirmation
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story -- WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie -- The Night Manager -- WINNER
John Lightgow -- The Crown
Christian Slater -- Mr. Robot
John Travolta -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Original Score -- Motion Picture
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz) -- WINNER
Arrival (Johann Johannson)
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)
Hidden Figures (Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch)
Best Original Song -- Motion Picture
"Can't Stop the Feeling" Trolls (Music and Lyrics: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback)
"City of Stars" La La Land (Music: Justin Hurwitz; Lyrics Benj Pasek, Justin Paul) -- WINNER
"Faith" Sing (Music and Lyrics: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight)
"Gold" Gold (Music and Lyrics: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop)
"How Far I'll Go" Moana (Music and Lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Viola Davis -- Fences -- WINNER
Naomie Harris -- Moonlight
Nicole Kidman -- Lion
Octavia Spencer -- Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams -- Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actress in a Support Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager -- WINNER
Lena Headey -- Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz -- This is Us
Mandy Moore -- This is Us
Thandie Newton -- Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell -- The Lobster
Ryan Gosling -- La La Land -- WINNER
Hugh Grant -- Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill -- War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds -- Deadpool
Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle -- La La Land -- WINNER
Tom Ford -- Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins -- Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan -- Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan -- Hell or High Water
Best Animated Motion Picture
Kubo and the Two Strings
My Life as a Zucchini
Moana
Sing
Zootopia -- WINNER
Best Motion Picture Foreign Language
Divines
Elle -- WINNER
Neruda
The Salesman
Tony Erdmann
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed -- The Night Of
Bryan Cranston -- All the Way
John Turturro -- The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston -- Night Manager -- WINNER
Courtney B. Vance -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama
Caitriona Balfe -- Outlander
Claire Foy -- The Crown -- WINNER
Keri Russell -- The Americans
Winona Ryder -- Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood -- Westworld
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director -- Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle -- La La Land
Tom Ford -- Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson -- Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins -- Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan -- Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Denzel Washington -- Fences
Casey Affleck -- Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton -- Loving
Andrew Garfield -- Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen -- Captain Fantastic
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Isabelle Huppert -- Elle
Natalie Portman -- Jackie
Ruth Negga -- Loving
Amy Adams -- Arrival
Jessica Chastain -- Miss Sloane
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening -- 20th Century Women
Lily Collins -- Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld -- The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone -- La La Land
Meryl Streep -- Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Television Series -- Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson -- Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal -- Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover -- Atlanta
Nick Nolte -- Graves
Jeffrey Tambor -- Transparent
